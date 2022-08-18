Country Club Bank GFN Invests $6.91 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

