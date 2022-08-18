Country Club Bank GFN Invests $19.22 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 116,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,215,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $311.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

