Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $81.69. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

