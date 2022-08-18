Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $557.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

