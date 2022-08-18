Cosmos Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00050451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $344.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,458.55 or 1.00030989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027210 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

