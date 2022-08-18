Cosmos Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00050451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $344.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Cosmos Coin Trading
