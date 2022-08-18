CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $305,383.05 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,827 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.15, for a total value of $305,383.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $100,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maxim Shishin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Maxim Shishin sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $474,355.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. 44,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,262. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

