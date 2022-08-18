CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Mark E. Bertels Sells 450 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $139,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $170.29 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

