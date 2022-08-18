Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

