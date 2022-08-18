Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.37.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.