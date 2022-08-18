Cordant Inc. Purchases 37,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 145,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,065,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

