Cordant Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $12,284,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.04. 15,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

