Cordant Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $542.37. 8,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.84 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,030. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

