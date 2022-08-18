Cordant Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

