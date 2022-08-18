Cordant Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,042,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 595,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581,164. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

