Cordant Inc. Has $18.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.03. 3,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

