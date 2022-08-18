Cordant Inc. Has $129,000 Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,859 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 558,315 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 23,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

