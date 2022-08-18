Cordant Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

