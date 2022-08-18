Cordant Inc. Buys Shares of 341 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

