Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $281,445.98 and $558.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

