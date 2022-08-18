Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 946,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,217. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

