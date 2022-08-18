CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.40

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 1536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.98.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.