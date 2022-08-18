ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.