Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

CRK stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.