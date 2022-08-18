CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Dividend of $1.75

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $27.42 on Thursday. CompX International has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

In other CompX International news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

