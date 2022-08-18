Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

