Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

