Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $225,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.