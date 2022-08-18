Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 529 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.