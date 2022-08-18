Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.4456 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24.
CMWAY stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.
