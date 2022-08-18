Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4456 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.