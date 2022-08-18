Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $44.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

