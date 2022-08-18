Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $212,710.58 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,710.58 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00578481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00257477 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023301 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.