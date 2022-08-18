Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.96 and traded as low as C$1.73. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 50,772 shares trading hands.
Colonial Coal International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 31.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.52 million and a P/E ratio of -192.22.
Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.0101714 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colonial Coal International
About Colonial Coal International
Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.
