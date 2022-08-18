Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 102.50 ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Colefax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CFX traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 807.50 ($9.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 704.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,416.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 565.50 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($10.98).

Colefax Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

See Also

