Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $169.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 3.59.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

