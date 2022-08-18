Coin98 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.75 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $87.91 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000213 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00074381 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

