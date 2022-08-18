Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 683,520 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Cohn Robbins Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Cohn Robbins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 708.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,965 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at $10,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 257.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the second quarter valued at $3,501,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

