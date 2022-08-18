Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,686 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 93.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 238,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,011,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $449,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 316.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,763. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.