CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,620 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.