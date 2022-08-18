CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,012 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

