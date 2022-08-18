CNA Financial Corp Purchases 860 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of ARWR opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

