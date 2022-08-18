CNA Financial Corp Purchases 2,960 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,572,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

