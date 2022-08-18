CNA Financial Corp Makes New $437,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PAR Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,859,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $39.36 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

