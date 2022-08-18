CNA Financial Corp Buys 7,220 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $755.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.15. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.