CNA Financial Corp Buys 3,713 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Annexon worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Annexon by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 541,450 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 2,453,988 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,408,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

