Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

