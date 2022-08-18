Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.28). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.11), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares trading hands.

Clipper Logistics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 837 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 824.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.70.

About Clipper Logistics

(Get Rating)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.