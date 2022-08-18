Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,117 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

