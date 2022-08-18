Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.43

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 1966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

