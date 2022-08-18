ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.91. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 196,962 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

